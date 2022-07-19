Philips Hue soon to launch new ‘Natural Light’ mode that mimics sunlight throughout the day

Smart lighting can breathe new life into your home, and one of our favorite options is Philips Hue. It’s recently been uncovered that Hue is preparing a new “Natural Light” mode which is designed to mimic real outdoor lighting conditions, and it looks pretty sweet.

This new “Natural Light” option was officially announced a while back and supposed to arrive last year, but it ended up being delayed. The feature is designed to shuffle through color temperatures over the course of 24 hours, slowly moving from the cool “Energize” temperature through the warm “Relax” mode later in the day.

HueBlog spotted that the feature went live for some users this week, despite no official announcement. The feature was accessible through search and worked in rooms and scenes for some users, until it was abruptly removed. The Hue app then added a message for users who had accessed the Natural Light option saying that the feature was “not officially supported yet.”

In the app, the feature is explained as follows:

Designed to help you stay productive and feel supported in your overall well-being, Natural light uses different shades of warm-to-cool white light to mimic the sun’s movement throughout the day. Your lights will automatically transition throughout the day: start with bright, cool tones to energise your mornings and end with a warmer, golden glow that helps you relax as the sun goes down.

Given the false start, it seems like this feature isn’t too far off from a formal release.

