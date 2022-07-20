Galaxy S22 FE really, truly seems to be dead as Samsung pushes Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s “Fan Edition” started with a bang in 2020, but just a year later, the sequel felt like an unnecessary device. Now, after a handful of rumors hinting at its death, a new report seems to seal the Galaxy S22 FE’s fate.

TheElec reports that, as of this week, Samsung has officially canned the Galaxy S22 FE, though the company has not directly confirmed as such. Apparently, all development on the upper-mid-range smartphone has stopped.

Why?

Apparently, Samsung has shifted the chipsets that were allotted for the Galaxy S22 FE over to the rest of the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra in particular. That phone is seeing “relatively strong sales” and with the chip shortage ongoing, it certainly makes sense for Samsung to shift its efforts to what customers are demanding.

Samsung is expected to sell over 10 million Galaxy S22 Ultra units this year.

Despite this, Samsung apparently still plans to keep the Fan Edition series going next year, with a “Galaxy S23 FE” in the pipeline and plans for three million units to be produced.

