WhatsApp beta for Android adds ability to hide online status from everyone

WhatsApp beta v2.22.16.12 is adding the ability for users of the cross-platform messaging app to hide their online status from everyone.

The ability to hide your online status is an extension of the ability to adjust a similar setting in the form of the “Last seen” status with selected contacts in your address book. that option has been around for almost a year but is expanding to include your actual online activity. Basically, this means that if you’re actively using WhatsApp, you will soon be able to fully hide your online and last seen status. Earlier this month, evidence did show that the feature was coming to iOS but it looks like Android beta testers are the first to get the function.

According to code-digger WABetaInfo WhatsApp beta version 2.22.16.12 for Android gives you the ability to completely hide your online status from all or just specific contacts. Should you be enrolled upon the WhatsApp beta and updated to v2.22.16.12 you can find the toggle by heading to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last seen and online.

From here you’ll see a new “Who can see when I’m online” section beneath “Who can see my last seen” status section. This can be adjusted to allow “Everyone” to see when you’re online or mimic the settings already set for “Last seen.”

While not complete control tying to your “Last seen” status streamlines the process of setting up online status for your WhatsApp contacts. However, we’d like to see further fine controls and options for Groups would also be welcome. Privacy options within WhatsApp are not all that plentiful, so this is a neat addition that will certainly be useful to many that want to hide their status within the messaging app.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: