Nothing OS 1.1.2 improves charging compatibility, fingerprint tweaks, plus more bug fixes

While the Phone (1) is not officially available in certain markets, the device has seen a number of post-release updates. The latest OTA arriving on handsets is Nothing OS 1.1.2, which brings a number of bug fixes plus more.

The previous software release added a number of functions including the highly touted Tesla integration, a number of key bug fixes, plus the July security patch. This time around, Nothing OS 1.1.2 provides a number of improvements and yet more tweaks to the software experience including better charging support with third-party power bricks.

It’s worth noting that currently, only Quick Charge 4.0 fast chargers are said to work with the Nothing Phone (1). We’re not entirely sure if Nothing OS 1.1.2 allows the usage of more third-party charge bricks but in our very brief testing it does not appear to be so.

A new toggle has also been added that will let you see the fingerprint icon at the lockscreen when moving or looking at the Phone (1) display. This stacks with a bug fix added in Nothing OS 1.1.0 that saw the fingerprint scanner icon often disappear after a prolonged period and is a welcome fix.

The Always-on display is also now disabled at night by default, but this can be changed within Settings if you wish. Bluetooth codec issues are also said to be resolved with the Nothing OS 1.1.2 update, alongside a number of general UI and software bug fixes. You can check out the full changelog below:

At around 30-40MB in size, the Nothing OS 1.1.2 patch is now rolling out more widely after initially arriving on devices over the weekend. To check if the OTA is waiting, head to Settings > System updates and hit “Check for update.”

More on Nothing:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: