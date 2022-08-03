You can get three free months of Stadia Pro if you have a newer LG Smart TV

A new offer from LG will get you a free three-month subscription to Stadia Pro, for new and existing customers alike.

At the end of last year, Google expanded Stadia beyond the confines of Chromecasts and Android TV devices, launching an app for LG WebOS TVs. To encourage more of their customers to try out cloud gaming on the TV they already have, LG is partnering with Google to offer 3 months of Stadia Pro to customers with a compatible Smart TV.

Stadia already offers plenty of ways to get started for free, including a one-month trial of Stadia Pro, dozens of games with free trials, and even a few games that are entirely free-to-play.

With Stadia Pro, you immediately gain access to 50+ games that can be claimed to your account, yours to keep for as long as you’re subscribed, with new titles added every month. Beyond offering more to play, Stadia Pro also lets you bump up the streaming quality with features like 4K, HDR, and surround sound.

To take advantage of this latest deal — available in every country in which Stadia can be played — you simply need to own a compatible LG Smart TV. Within your TV’s LG Content Store, you should be able to find the Stadia Pro offer, which will give you a QR code to scan on your phone.

This unique code is redeemable for three months of Stadia Pro regardless of how long you’ve had your LG TV, and it can reportedly even be redeemed if you’ve previously claimed a similar Stadia Pro deal on your Google Account. Time is limited, though, with LG only running the offer until January 31, 2023.

One thing to note is that you will need to enable auto-renew with a valid form of payment on your Google Account to redeem the three months of Stadia Pro. You can cancel at any time, though, if you choose not to keep it.

