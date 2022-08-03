You can get three free months of Stadia Pro if you have a newer LG Smart TV

Kyle Bradshaw

- Aug. 3rd 2022 5:34 pm PT

Stadia logo in Google Store NYC
0

A new offer from LG will get you a free three-month subscription to Stadia Pro, for new and existing customers alike.

At the end of last year, Google expanded Stadia beyond the confines of Chromecasts and Android TV devices, launching an app for LG WebOS TVs. To encourage more of their customers to try out cloud gaming on the TV they already have, LG is partnering with Google to offer 3 months of Stadia Pro to customers with a compatible Smart TV.

Stadia already offers plenty of ways to get started for free, including a one-month trial of Stadia Pro, dozens of games with free trials, and even a few games that are entirely free-to-play.

With Stadia Pro, you immediately gain access to 50+ games that can be claimed to your account, yours to keep for as long as you’re subscribed, with new titles added every month. Beyond offering more to play, Stadia Pro also lets you bump up the streaming quality with features like 4K, HDR, and surround sound.

Stadia Pro LG deal graphic

To take advantage of this latest deal — available in every country in which Stadia can be played — you simply need to own a compatible LG Smart TV. Within your TV’s LG Content Store, you should be able to find the Stadia Pro offer, which will give you a QR code to scan on your phone.

This unique code is redeemable for three months of Stadia Pro regardless of how long you’ve had your LG TV, and it can reportedly even be redeemed if you’ve previously claimed a similar Stadia Pro deal on your Google Account. Time is limited, though, with LG only running the offer until January 31, 2023.

One thing to note is that you will need to enable auto-renew with a valid form of payment on your Google Account to redeem the three months of Stadia Pro. You can cancel at any time, though, if you choose not to keep it.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
LG

LG

LG Electronics is a South Korean-based company that makes different products that work with the Android and Google platforms

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review