YouTube Music now lets you see more of your ‘Listen again’ history

Around May, YouTube Music for Android and iOS redesigned “Listen again” as a fantastic compact grid and is now letting you find even more past songs, albums, artists, and playlists.

Depending on your usage habits, “Listen again” might be the top shelf in the Home feed. At the moment, it shows up to 20 works spanning the past few days of playback history. This section was previously just a regular, full-size carousel and the new design lets you see up to six works per screen instead of just two.

There’s now a “More” button in the top-right corner that lets you go back further with around 95 items shown six at a time in a two-wide grid that’s a bit inefficient. The Android tablet (and web client) allows for a grid that shows four or five items across.

As such, you now have quick access to songs and collections that you’ve at least resonated with from YouTube Music’s main feed. It requires no work (liking, adding to playlists, etc.) on your part, and is much better than using “Recent activity”/”History” from the top of the Library tab.

YouTube Music recently did something similar with “Mixed for you” to show all personalized mixes in one view rather than having to switch moods.

This “More” button for Listen again is widely rolled out today on YouTube for Android, iOS, and the web.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: