YouTube Music gets a way to see all ‘Mixed for you’ playlists in one view

Abner Li

- Jun. 24th 2022 11:56 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Personalized playlists based on listening history are a big part of YouTube Music, and the app is now giving users a quick way to view every “Mixed for you” creation available to them through a grid view.

The Mixed for you shelf that appears in the Home feed now features a “More” button in the top-right corner. Previously, this default Home carousel would only show My Supermix, My Mix 1-7, Your Likes, Discover Mix, Replay Mix, and New Release Mix.

That shortcut, like with New releases, takes you to a grid view where you can now see supermixes and my mixes for Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy — there’s no Commute. Previously, you had to view it by switching to the appropriate mood filter and finding the Mixed for you carousel. This makes for better playlist discovery, especially for those that don’t use moods and keep to the main feed.

This change goes hand in hand with the recent addition of personalized cover art that shows what artists are inside. It’s a nice browsing experience, though the grid being slightly more compact wouldn’t hurt and aid density.

YouTube Music Mixed grid
YouTube Music Mixed grid
YouTube Music Mixed grid
YouTube Music Mixed grid

We’ve spotted this Mixed for you grid on one YouTube Music account across Android, iOS, and the web – where there’s better grid spacing – today. 

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com