Walmart’s ultra-cheap Android TV streamers get another security update

By far the most cost-effective way to jump into the world of Android TV is with Walmart’s shockingly good pair of Onn streamers, and this week there’s yet another update headed out to those devices to improve security.

Spotted first on Reddit and confirmed on our own device, Walmart is currently rolling out a new software update to its Onn Android TV box which is a security-focused update. There are no features or major changes here.

So what is new?

Walmart’s changelog is short and to the point – there are three month’s worth of security patches in this update, bringing the streamer up to Android’s May 2022 security patch.

SPL update for March & April & May 2022

What’s ironic here is that this update brings Walmart’s streamers up to par with the Chromecast with Google TV – that device just got its very first update of 2022 last month, which also brought the May 2022 security patch. Walmart, on the other hand, has rolled out two other security updates alongside some bug fixes and other changes to its Android TV devices so far this year.

Walmart still sells its Onn Android TV streamers from $14.88, with the 4K model at $19.88.

