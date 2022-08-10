Here’s where to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, more

Samsung is gearing up for some exciting new releases and brand new hardware this year at Galaxy Unpacked. So where can you watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022? Well, fortunately, Samsung has a viewing option available for just about anyone. We’ll go through each of them and how you can access the livestream.

When is Galaxy Unpacked 2022?

Samsung is holding the livestream on August 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT). This year’s event only falls a few days earlier than Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The Galaxy Unpacked event in 2021 brought us the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – two eye-catching foldable smartphones that seemed to be way ahead of their time.

This year, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro. The new foldables are set to be exponentially better than last year’s models with some key improvements.

Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked

As mentioned, Samsung is making it easy to watch the event virtually with plans to stream on several different platforms and websites. The company is even streaming for the second time in the metaverse, emulating Unpacked 2022 from earlier this year, when the S22 series was launched.

Samsung’s website

Samsung’s website might be the easiest place to access Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Just head to the website on the day of and look for a portal that will bring you to the virtual event.

Alternatively, the Samsung Newsroom will update with information on the event. Checking that out will get you to a livestream where you can settle in and watch.

YouTube

Our second choice for catching the livestream would be Samsung’s YouTube Channel. Once you head to that channel, you’ll see a recommended video toward the top of that page. On August 10, that video will be the livestream for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Again, that stream will start at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Samsung 837X in the metaverse

Last year marked the first time Samsung hosted an event in the metaverse. Samsung created a virtual space called “Samsung 837X” in Decentraland, where users could explore a virtual version of the New York City experience center and collect NFTs.

This year, Samsung is entering those who join in the metaverse a chance to win a rare virtual wearable, though you might have to sync your MetaMask wallet to be eligible. Others can join without an account, but Samsung notes that those who do will have a “limited experience.”

Twitter

Believe it or not, you can also join via Twitter. Samsung will be hosting the livestream via the social media platform as well, which may make it a little easier for some folks to be able to join the program.

In all, there are plenty of ways to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Whether you want to do it the traditional way and join in on Samsung’s website or if you’d prefer diving into the metaverse and visiting Samsung 837X, you have plenty of options to choose from.

