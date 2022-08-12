Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $120 Amazon low, NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick from $125, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by $80 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro discounts. That’s on top of NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick from $125 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE models starting at $300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with $80 discount

After seeing the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2 debut earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $120 in two styles. Typically fetching $200, today’s clearance offer matches the Prime Day discount from last month and is $10 under our previous mention. This is also matching the all-time low at $80 off.

Just as you’d expect from their pro designation, Samsung’s now previous-generation earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, as well.

Be sure to join 9to5Toys live over on our official YouTube channel as we cover all of the week’s best news, reviews, and deals starting at 12 p.m. EST.

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick return to 2022 lows from $125

Amazon is now discounting both of NVIDIA’s streaming media players, with the flagship Shield Android TV Pro leading the way at $170. Down from the $200 you’ll regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings. This is only the third discount of the year and matches the 2022 low set back on Prime Day.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A new update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE models

Earlier this week, Samsung debuted the new Galaxy Watch 5/Pro models and now Amazon is looking to clear out previous-generation stock with some deep discounts attached. Those who don’t need the latest and greatest can now instead bring the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to their wrist starting at $300 for the 42mm LTE style. Normally fetching $400, this is $100 in savings and a new all-time low at $20 under the previous mention. The 46mm model is also on sale and sitting at the all-time low of $330, down from $430. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case. The fitness tracking experience is also well-equipped with all of the usual workout monitoring tech, heart rate and ECG readings, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: