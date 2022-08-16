Android 13 brings more detailed battery graph from Pixel 6 to older phones

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro introduced a (slightly) more detailed battery graph and Android 13 brings it to older Google phones.

The key difference between the two Battery usage graphs is how the newer one allows you to tap a two-hour increment to see app usage during that period instead of only having “for past 24 hr.” That granularity is helpful when tracking down an errant app.

There’s also a slight visual tweak to the graph design with no overarching line, while Dynamic Color theming is more prominent.

You tap again on the graph to return to the full day view, while System usage remains hidden by default at the bottom.

Some – if not most – users still dislike how the graph is limited to the past 24 hours rather than going back to the last charge or showing a full cycle. Hopefully, this is on Google’s roadmap for a future Android release.

This more detailed battery graph has been live since the Android 13 Beta for older Pixel (4-5a) phones, and is now seeing wider availability with the stable release. Whatever the complaints, it’s still slightly better and more detailed than the last one.

L: Android 12 I R: Android 13

Timothée

