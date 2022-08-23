Nothing Phone (1) won’t get Android 13 until next year

Android 13 has been available for over a week on Pixel phones, and it’s already in beta on devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and more. Now, we’re getting a timeline for Android 13 on the Nothing Phone (1), but it’s not exactly around the corner.

The Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier this year as the first smartphone out of Carl Pei’s startup. There was understandably quite a bit of hype around a new device from the OnePlus co-founder, and it landed with relatively good first impressions. The unique design, “glyph” lighting interface, and solid software which Nothing touts as a core point of the device.

However, the update commitment on the Nothing Phone (1) isn’t exactly top-tier. The device is promised three years of major Android updates and four years of bi-monthly security updates. By comparison, Google offers three years of major Android updates and five years of monthly security updates on its latest Pixels, and Samsung offers four years of major Android updates on its Galaxy smartphones.

When asked about the timeline for Android 13 for the Nothing Phone (1) last week, Carl Pei didn’t offer any useful information, essentially saying that it doesn’t matter.

A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers Carl Pei

Now, Nothing has confirmed a timeline. Speaking to the folks over at Android Authority, Nothing says that the Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone (1) won’t arrive until the first half of 2023, meaning it’s at least four months away from release.

We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download. In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information.

For a skin that’s relatively close to stock, this timeline is pretty surprising. It’s especially tough to see what’s taking Nothing so long, given Samsung is expected to release its first stable Android 13 updates as soon as October or November. Even OnePlus, with its less-than-ideal turnaround, will likely have a few Android 13 updates out by the end of the year.

