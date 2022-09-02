Pixel Buds Pro making it easier to change ANC on your phone and will get ‘Volume balance’

Today, you can touch-and-hold Pixel Buds Pro to cycle through Active Noise Control (ANC) or use the app. An upcoming change will make it easier to change ANC with the Pixel Buds app, while Google’s newest headphones are set to get a “Volume balance” feature in a future update.

At the moment, the row of buttons for Active Noise Control are found on the “Sound” page of the Pixel Buds app/settings. Some users are now finding that the three-button strip with Noise Cancellation, Off, and Transparency are located directly on the Pixel Buds app homepage/”Device details.” It appears just under the “Forgot” and “Disconnect” actions.

Additionally, this update brings ANC to the Pixel’s “Sound and vibration” panel that’s accessed by bringing up the system volume slider and tapping the three-dot overflow button at the bottom. The controls appear below “Media volume.”

Both are much better places for the ANC buttons as needing to dive into another menu has been annoying since the Pixel Buds Pro launched in July. This is not yet widely available, but there are a handful of reports today.

Current vs. new (Via u/npbevo)

It’s not clear how this change is rolling out as there does not appear to be a new update to the Pixel Buds app. (The last one was in July.) A Google Play services update could be responsible, but we’re not positive at the moment.

Meanwhile, back at launch, Google said the Pixel Buds Pro would be updated with Spatial audio head tracking and a full 5-band EQ. Both will be located within the Sound menu, and joined by “Volume balance” to

Change volume balance between left and right earbuds or switch to mono audio. Your chosen setting will apply across all your host devices.

