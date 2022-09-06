LineageOS 19 support comes to Google ADT-3 dongle and Moto Edge 20

Based upon Android 12, the third-party LineageOS 19 ROM now supports a flurry of new devices, including Google’s ADT-3 Android TV developer dongle, the Motorola Edge 20, and Dynalink 4K Box.

This trio of newly supported devices was spotted by XDA, with Motorola’s most recent smartphone being a highlight for most. However, LineageOS 19 support for the Google ADT-3 might be of interest to those wanting to tinker with their Android TV streaming stick. Released back in 2020 and aimed squarely at developers, it launched with the Android 10-based build of the TV-specific OS. However, Google recently offered up Android 12 builds through official channels. That’s likely the reason that Lineage has now added support.

Motorola’s Edge 20 is merely a mid-ranger with modest specifications and until recently was still running Android 11. The addition of LineageOS 19 support means that you can still enjoy all of the great Android 12 functions and features, but with a little extra courtesy of Lineage’s added customization options plus enhanced features.

The Dynalink 4K Box is a sub-$40 Android TV streamer that is fairly basic. It’s sold in quite a few stores but offers a decent entry point for Ultra HD content streaming. It too was released back in 2020 and still runs Android 10. LineageOS 19 gives you an option to get updated to the latest build of Android 12 while giving you some neat ROM functionality too.

If you’d like to get started flashing LineageOS 19 on your Google ADT-3, Motorola Edge 20 or Dynalink 4K Box, then you’ll find detailed instructions and more via the links below:

Google ADT-3 (deadpool)

Motorola Edge 20 (berlin)

Dynalink 4K Box (wade)

