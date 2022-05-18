LineageOS 19 builds arrive for Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Essential Phone, plus more

LineageOS 19 based upon Android 12 may have only officially launched just a few weeks ago, but it is already expanding to more devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Essential Phone, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F3, plus many more.

With Samsung set to drop support for the Galaxy S10 in early 2023 and no Android 13 update in the pipeline, LineageOS 19 could provide a future update path that has been blocked off — at least officially. Sadly, LineageOS 19 builds are only available for the global Exynos models at present but that could change in the coming months.

For those still rocking the Essential Phone, with the team behind the failed firm now working on new products and projects, this is a great way to get a taste of Android 12 on your “premium” handset. That said, OSOM Privacy is expected to launch a new Android-powered handset in the coming months that might pique your interest.

The full list of newly supported devices (with codenames) is as follows (via XDA):

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 – X00TD

Essential PH-1 – mata

Samsung Galaxy S10e – beyond0lte

Samsung Galaxy S10 – beyond1lte

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – beyond2lte

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – beyondx

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) – gta4xlwifi

Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Pro/Redmi K30S Ultra – apollon

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G – gauguin

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition – lmi

Xiaomi Poco F3/Redmi K40/Mi 11X – alioth

Alongside these latest official LineageOS 19 builds for the Galaxy S10 series, Essential Phone and several Poco/Xiaomi devices, the team behind the third-party ROM has reinstated Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 builds for the immensely popular Nvidia Shield TV hardware too.

