Samsung built a ‘Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle’ to work around the Watch 5 Pro’s terrible band

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is notorious for its comfortable yet difficult band. When wirelessly charging, the Watch 5 Pro is incapable of sitting flush against a charging pad, even the one Samsung gave out for free during pre-orders. Now, the company looks to have developed a solution in the Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.

While the Watch 5 Pro band is comfortable and has a simple yet fast mechanism, it has a major flaw. With the Wireless Charger Duo Samsung sold as a recommended pairing to the Watch 5 Pro, it’s almost impossible to lay the watch flush against the charging pad. You can set it down, but the band pushes the watch up off the pad and causes it to fall off to one side or the other.

This has caused a storm of posts with ingenious solutions to the issue. Some users have created tips and tricks to get the Watch 5 Pro to stay on the charger, while others fired up their 3D printers and got to designing.

As an official solution to the problem created by Samsung, the company looks to be developing a charging cradle that would bypass any issue with the band itself. The Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle sits up off of a desk or table and has enough room below the charging surface to let the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro‘s bands hang free.

This new product looks to be a standalone charger, with a cutout likely made for a cable to snake through the back. It’s unclear if you’ll have to attach your own charging puck to the top portion or if the cradle is self-sufficient. On the front, there looks to be an LED status indicator, which is a nice touch for knowing when your watch is topped off.

Currently, that product page is live, but there’s no way to purchase the new cradle. Samsung hasn’t made any mention of the new charging cradle, so we have no clue as to when it will be available for purchase, and for how much. Pricing isn’t mentioned in the listing, though it likely won’t reach the $69 that the Charger Duo runs for.

