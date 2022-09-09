Deals: Motorola Edge 2022 sees first discount at $100 off, Galaxy Tab S8+, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the first discount on the Motorola Edge 2022 5G at $100 off. That’s alongside a chance to save on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ as well as these ongoing DJI Action 2 camera discounts from $279. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Edge 2022 5G smartphone sees pre-order discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 2022 256GB Android Smartphone for $500, which is also available for the same price directly from Motorola. Having just been revealed last month with a $600 price tag, today’s offer amounts to the very first chance to save at $100 off and a new all-time low.

Beginning to ship later this month on September 22, the new Motorola Edge 2022 arrives centered around a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display that runs Android 12 at 144Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset comes backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which also powers the 5G connectivity and Dolby Atmos speakers. Its internal 5,000mAh battery is then backed by support for Qi wireless and a wired TuboPower 30 charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $756. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is delivering one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date at $144 off. Landing at $10 below our previous mention, this comes within $12 of the all-time low to deliver the second-best price yet.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

DJI’s Action 2 cameras on sale from $279

Several retailers are now discounting DJI Action 2 cameras headlined by the Dual-Screen Combo for $359 shipped at the likes of DJI, Crutchfield, Amazon, and Adorama. Normally fetching $519, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low while matching our previous mention from July at 30% off. You can also save on the Power Combo at $279 as well, which is down from $399.

As DJI’s latest action camera, in either case, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. These bundles then include an extended battery module to give the internal power a boost or a second screen for checking footage out in the field. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

