Android Auto gets a new Discord app [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 16th 2022 12:27 pm PT

android auto
0 Comments

If you rely on Discord for messaging, the experience is about to get a whole lot better on Android Auto.

Rolling out now via the Play Store, Discord has started offering an Android Auto app to use in the car. The experience was added in the latest Discord update, version 144.13. We’ve observed the app working on Android Auto v7.8 and v8.0.

Discord for Android Auto isn’t exactly the same experience you’ll find on your smartphone or other devices. Rather, it’s simply an app to gather together any messages or conversations you’ve had during this specific drive. Messages appear within the Discord “app” and can be replied to or simply viewed within the UI. Tapping a message doesn’t expand on it, but rather just has Google Assistant read the message aloud before asking if you’d like to reply.

This isn’t an uncommon route for a messaging app to take on Android Auto. Google Messages, as one example, works in similar fashion.

How useful this will prove to be will ultimately depend on how you use Discord. The app is best known for its voice chat and messaging for gamers, but it’s become a great way to easily communicate with friends through private servers. Let us know in the comments below if a Discord app on Android Auto is useful for you!

Thanks Wyatt!

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.
