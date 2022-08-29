AAWireless, the first wireless Android Auto dongle, has officially graduated from Indiegogo [U]

Android Auto is a more useful tool when it’s wireless, and dongles have made that remarkably easy over the past couple of years. AAWireless was the first dongle to make that process easy, and now it’s finally reached the end of its Indiegogo period.

Update 8/29: After announcing that it would be moving to formal direct sales back in May, AAWireless has successfully launched its wireless Android Auto adapter on both its own website and Amazon.

But now, after a couple of years on Indiegogo, the product is finally, officially graduating from the platform and closing down the campaign. A couple of days ago, the Indiegogo page was shut down entirely, with an update from AAWireless’ Emil Borconi-Szedressy expressing his thanks for the “very successful” crowdfunding run, and announcing that AAWireless is now available from the company’s website globally.

We would like to thank you all for the massive support you have shown us over the last two years. As AAWireless is now fully launched and available for purchase from our website (https://aawireless.io) and also from Amazon in the US, it’s time to say goodbye to this very successful crowdfunding campaign, which would have never happened without your support.

Our originally coverage follows.

In an update to backers today, the developers behind AAWireless revealed that they’ve finally been able to catch up with demand for the product and build up stock in regions across the globe. In the short term, that means buying an AAWireless unit from the Indiegogo campaign will ship the product out within a week.

Shipments apparently go out every Monday, and there are several thousand units available at the time of publication. In a private chat with 9to5Google, the company told us shipments generally arrive in 2-3 days once shipped in the United States.

But the better news is that this means that AAWireless will soon leave Indiegogo, and graduate to sales directly through the company’s own web store.

The new web store will launch in “mid June” for buyers outside of the United States and Europe. Sales will extend to those major markets at a later date as the company prepares the final steps for selling through its own store.

The team explains:

By mid June we are targeting to have a completely new website and webshop going live. We will first enable the webshop for people outside EU and US. The reason why we are doing this is because we have have to make some further preparations before we can ship to EU and US from our own webshop. Of course you can still order via Indiegogo. Later on, we will make the webshop available to the rest of the world as well.

AAWireless was the first wireless Android Auto dongle, but it’s still one of the best. The $90 dongle performed well in our review, and offers advantages over the Motorola MA1 when it comes to firmware updates and other more granular controls.

