Google Search letting you find and shop for train tickets, buses also coming

Google is rolling out a trio of updates to its travel features and products today, starting with the ability to shop for train tickets in Search.

For example, searching “Berlin to Vienna trains” will display a “Trains to Vienna” module with a departure date and time picker. This list notes the agency, times, duration, and whether it’s a direct route or requires transfers. Google will also identify “Low Prices” with a tap featuring the “direct link to complete your booking on the partner’s website.”

This is launching starting today in “select countries — including Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.” Google Search will “expand to more locations as we work with other rail providers,” and will soon test a bus ticket feature for intercity trips.

Meanwhile, Google Flights is getting a new Emissions filter that lets you choose between “Any” or “Low emissions only.” This is “compared to the average for similar trips.” It joins similar efforts in Google Maps for eco-friendly routing and EV optimization.

Hotel search on google.com/travel now offers a “Eco-certified” filter for properties. Google is working directly with the U.S. Green Building Council (known for LEED ratings) and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council “to begin importing their database of eco-certified hotels.”

