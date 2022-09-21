Surface Duo 2 isn’t dead just yet – Microsoft plans to ‘innovate’ on the form factor

While Samsung’s foldables have been growing in popularity, Microsoft has also been working on its dual-screen Surface Duo series. But in recent weeks, the Surface Duo 2 has been unavailable for purchase, signaling to some that Microsoft may have discontinued the product. However, that’s not the case.

As confirmed to the folks over at Windows Central, Microsoft has not discontinued the Surface Duo 2.

That’s despite the product having been out of stock through official sales channels such as Microsoft’s own store as well as other retailers and now being a year old with no successor currently available. In a statement, Microsoft directly confirmed that the Surface Duo 2 has not been discontinued and that supply constraints are to blame for stock issues.

Microsoft says:

We are experiencing supply constraints that are impacting stock of Surface Duo 2 units. The product is not being discontinued. We continue to update and to innovate on this form factor and are excited by customer interest.

What does the future hold in store? Microsoft seems to hint that there’s room for some changes to the Duo, and Windows Central mentions that Microsoft is currently deciding whether to stick with its existing dual-screen design or move to a foldable design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If the latter is decided, the company would apparently go for a different aspect ratio and thinner overall design.

Furthering that report, Android 12L is apparently around the corner for the Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft also has a Surface event in the coming weeks, which could bring more information on what we can expect from Duo going forward.

