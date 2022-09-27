Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits new low at $209 off, Bose QC 45 ANC Headphones, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a new all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at $209 off. Plus, you can score the second-best price to date on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones at $249 as well as SanDisk’s 256GB A2 V30 Extreme microSD now hitting $31. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable hits new low of $209 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 256GB Smartphone for $1,591. Normally fetching $1,800, this is one of the first cash price cuts we’ve seen since launching earlier this summer at $209 off. It’s $9 under previous markdowns and a new all-time low.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of – there’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones deliver ANC at second-best price of $249

Several retailers are now offering the latest Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $249 shipped, including Amazon and Best Buy. Available in two different styles, today’s offer is down from the usual $329 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date. This is $30 under our previous mention, the lowest since Prime Day, and a total of $80 in savings.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet, with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation, which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

SanDisk’s 4K-ready 256GB A2 V30 Extreme microSD hits $31

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $31. Originally $75 and currently matched at Adorama, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The only price we can find it for less is at $28 via third-party sellers on Newegg we don’t have much experience with.

This model clocks in at up to 160MB/s with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30) to deliver support for 4K UHD videos and more. The A2 rating is notable for loading apps on Android devices and the like while protection against the elements (temperature, water, shock, and X-rays) brings some peace of mind to the experience.

