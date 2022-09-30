What’s the plan for Stadia exclusive games? Here’s what we know so far

Google Stadia shuttered its first-party studios barely a year after it debuted, meaning no first-party exclusive games were ever announced, much less released. But there were several games that were released only on Stadia, and we don’t yet know what the future holds for these exclusives. Here’s what we know so far.

Stadia exclusives – What’s being lost, and what we know about the future

Gylt

Released as one of Stadia’s first games, and its first true exclusive, Gylt is a horror title developed by Tequila Works. It’s been well-received on the whole but has never had plans to be released anywhere but Stadia.

So far, there’s no sign of Gylt being brought to other platforms.

Outcasters

One of our favorite games released on Stadia was the exclusive title Outcasters. Developed by Splash Damage, the multiplayer battle royale game had unique gameplay and fun controls but faded away pretty quickly. Earlier this year, the game was put into maintenance mode and became a free-to-play title.

As it turns out, though, the game might have another chance at life, as the developers are “evaluating” options for the game’s future.

We see and hear all of your messages. We need to take a couple of days to evaluate the options for Outcasters moving forward. — Outcasters (@playoutcasters) September 30, 2022

Hello Engineer

An installment in the Hello Neighbor series, Hello Engineer was a co-op building and puzzle game launched on Stadia last year. There’s no sign just yet as to if this game could expand to other platforms.

PixelJunk Raiders

Launched to showcase Stadia’s promised State Share functionality, PixelJunk Raiders was a single-player roguelite title. The game’s developers appear to be looking into publishing partners to bring the game to other platforms, but there are no firm plans just yet.

We’re open to discussing opportunities to find the right publishing partner to make it happen. If you’re a publisher and this sounds like something you could help with, let’s talk. You can reach us on pr@q-games.com ❤ 4/5 #GoogleStadia — Q-Games (@PixelJunkNews) September 30, 2022

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle

Developed by Bandi-Namco, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is a massively multiplayer title that sees players go up against each other to see the last player standing. The game launched with decent feedback, but never saw much success given its Stadia exclusivity and the reluctance of players to try the game on Google’s platform.

There’s no word yet on if this game will launch on other platforms.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment on these Stadia exclusives and anything Google might be doing to preserve the games, but no statement was immediately available.

