Hello Engineer, a Stadia exclusive, will arrive on PC via Steam next year

Google Stadia will shut down next year and bring some exclusive games with it, sadly, but some will escape. This week, Hello Engineer has been confirmed for a release on PC via Steam next year.

Hello Engineer is a construction puzzle game that takes place in the Hello Neighbor series. It was originally released on Stadia in June of 2021 in early access and has received a few updates since its launch.

The game was released with single-player modes, but also co-op building modes. Players would have to build machines to confront the signature antagonist of the Hello Neighbor series, Mr. Peterson, through three primary zones of the game. There’s also a Sandbox mode with free creation.

Unleash your creativity in a multiplayer machinery-construction game in the Hello Neighbor universe! Scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the bizarre world of a mysterious amusement park. Put together incredible machines built of scrap, and challenge your creepy Neighbor and his evil bots.

Hello Engineer remained a Stadia exclusive past the typical one-year timeline, and as a result the game’s future was in question when Google announced the shutdown in September.

But the game’s publishers have confirmed that Hello Engineer will arrive on PC sometime in 2023. The game will arrive on Steam and is available to wishlist as of today, but there’s no release date confirmed as of this point. It seems likely that, at least for a short time following Stadia’s shutdown of January 18, the game will be unplayable.

