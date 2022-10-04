Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now $160 off, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G $600, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB at $160 off. Then you can bring home a discount on Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor at $580 to go alongside this ongoing OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price cut to $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB drops down to $900 (save $160)

After seeing Samsung’s more flagship foldable fall to a new all-time low with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 yesterday, Amazon is now carrying over those savings to the smaller folding smartphone experience. Marking a new all-time low, you can now score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $900. While you’d more regularly pay $1,060, today’s offer is undercutting our previous mention by $26 to deliver the best discount ever. There’s a total of $160 in savings, and this is what you’d pay for the discounted price of the 128GB model.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package – you can read all about it in our review.

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor hits $120 off

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $580. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer delivers $120 in savings to mark the second-best price to date. We saw it on sale for less once before during a several-hour flash sale, but today’s price cut is the only readily-available chance to score it under $600.

Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device and rounds out the package, alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 with all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a Hasselblad 48MP camera

Amazon is offering the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $600. Down from an $800 going rate and $899 original list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of the latest OnePlus’ smartphones, the 10 Pro delivers a powerful flagship experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

For a screen, OnePlus chose to use a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display for a premium experience all around. In addition to that, the Hasselblad-backed 48MP triple-sensor camera array is perfect for capturing holiday memories, birthday celebrations, and so much more. Plus, there’s a fingerprint scanner built-in and OnePlus includes a 65W fast charger in the package. Swing by our long-term hands-on review to take a deeper dive into what the OnePlus 10 Pro has to offer.

