The Pixel 7 series is now available to buy in these 17 countries

After the official launch keynote, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are now available to buy in seventeen countries across the globe.

After focusing on a number of “key” markets with the Pixel 6 series launch, Google is expanding the availability of the Pixel 7 to a further five nations. This makes the Pixel 7 the most widely available device in the Made by Google smartphone series with a number of European markets added and the return of a flagship Pixel to India.

While this is a large expansion, many countries are still being left out and, therefore, fans are unable to obtain the smartphone series via “official” retail channels. India is the biggest new addition, making it the first flagship Pixel launch since 2019’s Pixel 4. Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands are also added to the Pixel 7 roster of countries. Device limitations may mean that certain colors and accessories may not be available in all regions:

Norway

Denmark

Sweden

Netherlands

India

Last year, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were made available in nine countries at launch. A further three countries were added in the intervening months, but will be available right after the Pixel 7 launch for 2022. Those in the following 17 regions can pre-order the device right now:

The Google Pixel 7 series is available in Obsidian and Snow with Lemongrass exclusive to the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 Pro is available in an exclusive Hazel colorway. The pricing for the Pixel 7 in all countries can be found below:

Australia — A$999/A$1,299

Canada — CA$799/CA$1,179

Denmark — DKK4.999/6.999

France — €649/899

Germany — €649/899

Italy — €649/899

India — ₹59,999/₹84,999

Japan — ¥74,800/¥116,600

Norway — NOK 6 990/9 490 Republic of Ireland — €649/899

Singapore — SGD 999/1,299

Spain — €649/899

Sweden — SEK 7 290/ 9 990

Taiwan — NT$18,990/NT$26,990

The Netherlands — €649/899

United Kingdom — £599/849

United States — $599/$899

In certain European countries, Google is offering those who pre-order Pixel 7 between October 6 and October 17 a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro. A pre-order from a participating retailer will entitle you to selected freebies with claim details and more information available here.

Pixel 7/7 Pro pre-order bonuses by country

United States — Enhanced device trade-in

France — Free Pixel Watch (Pixel 7 Pro) / Free Pixel Buds Pro or discounted Pixel Watch (Pixel 7)

Germany — Free Pixel Watch (Pixel 7 Pro) / Free Pixel Buds Pro or discounted Pixel Watch (Pixel 7)

United Kingdom — Free Pixel Watch (Pixel 7 Pro) / Free Pixel Buds Pro or discounted Pixel Watch (Pixel 7)

Devices are set to start shipping from October 13 in the United States. In the rest of the world, the Pixel 7 shipping dates vary from country to country, but most state October 13-17 as the date you’ll be able to get your hands on a device.

