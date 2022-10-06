Google announces Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases with matching dual-toned colors

With the release of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google is also laying out a few official cases for the new flagship with several different matching colorways to choose from.

The new lineup of cases for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro looks very similar to last year’s flagship cases, much as the Pixel 6 looks similar to the Pixel 7. At first glance, there appear to be no huge differences in the overall design that set them apart, though, upon further inspection, there are indeed some subtle changes.

First off, the cases are now dual-toned with volume rockers that match the metal color of the camera bar on the Pixel 7. For instance, if you purchase a matching case for your Hazel Pixel 7 Pro, the case will have golden volume rockers to match the rose gold camera bar. That in itself is a nice touch for this year’s official cases.

The second major change plays into comfort, as the lip around the camera bar on the Pixel 7 cases is now chamfered. The Pixel 6 cases we saw from Google had a sharp lip around the camera bar, which definitely protected it, though it wasn’t comfortable. This year, that edging is softened out to make it feel nicer in the hand.

There’s no word on the layering process for this year’s case series, so we’re not sure what to expect in the way of durability for the Pixel 7 cases. We’ve come across some issues with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases and we’re hoping that these new and improved cases can live up to a longer life.

The new cases come in several new colors that do a great job of extending the design of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. For the Pixel 7 Pro, you have Hazel, Chalk, and Obsidian which match the Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian colorways. As for the Pixel 7, cases come in Lemongrass, Chalk, and Obsidian to go with the Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian colors, respectively.

The official Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases come in at $29 and will be available starting from today for pre-order with the brand new devices. We’re expecting them to start shipping when the Pixel 7 series does – October 13.

