Google Fiber launching 5 and 8 Gig service in early 2023 from $125/month

As teased, Google Fiber announced today that it is launching 5 and 8 Gig service in early 2023. It continues a competitive ramp of activity and development from the Alphabet ISP in recent months.

Google Fiber will offer symmetrical upload and download speeds at 5 and 8 Gig. The 5 Gig plan will cost $125 per month, while it is $150/month for 8 Gig. It will come with a Wi-Fi 6 router (people can also use their own), up to two mesh extenders, and professional installation.

5 Gig will make it easier to upload and download simultaneously, no matter the file size. And 8 Gig will make sure that everything you are doing online is happening in near real time (without jitter and with low latency).

At the moment, 1 Gig (which launched in 2010) costs $70/month and 2 Gig from 2020 is $100. Those speeds are increasingly being offered by competing ISPs.

While 2 Gig was aimed at “many gamers and power streamers,” Google Fiber says 5 Gig and 8 Gig are for “even heavier internet users.” This includes “creative professionals, people working in the cloud or with large data, households with large shared internet demands.”

People who create and utilize large files need the ability to transfer them efficiently. For those who work on the cloud or in real time, like with financial transactions, it’s helpful to know there’s less lag between pushing send and making something happen. 5 Gig and 8 Gig can help these customers take on whatever they need online and be ready for whatever is coming next.

This service will first be available in Utah, Kansas City, and West Des Moines “as early as next month” for existing subscribers.

Sign up for an opportunity to be among the first to test 5 Gig and 8 Gig in your city. We’ll follow up with eligible customers to learn a little bit more about how you plan to put all that speed to use.

