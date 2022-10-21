Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows officially launches v1; Amazon Appstore hits 31 total regions

Things are moving along steadily with Microsoft’s support of Android apps through the Amazon Appstore in Windows 11. Microsoft’s WSA – Windows Subsystem for Android – platform has officially reached version 1, with the Amazon Appstore reaching over 30 regions and markets.

The Amazon Appstore in Windows 11 is an exciting feature for Android users who want to bring some of their favorite apps to Windows. On your PC, you can download any number of supported apps and games with extreme ease. The process is just as simple as hitting “Install” in the Google Play Store on your phone.

Microsoft’s WSA and the Amazon Appstore go hand in hand and apps and games run very well. Prior to this week, the Windows Subsystem for Android foundation and the Amazon Appstore weren’t fully cooked with development still needing to be finalized. Of course, we recently learned that Microsoft’s WSA is making good progress and has some big plans for Android 13.

With that, it was announced that the WSA is officially in its first full public version. Cory Hendrixson – partner development manager at Microsoft – took to Twitter to share the news, noting that the Windows Subsystem for Android is now in v1.

Windows Subsystem for Android is officially v1. 31 markets and over 50,000 apps! The amazing thing is just how pedestrian it is to run these apps. They feel like running a normal windows app… WAPost, Kindle Reader (on my SurfaceGo3), and Subway surfer are my favs. pic.twitter.com/jBu1KkMqFj — Cory Hendrixson (@chendrixson) October 18, 2022

With that, Microsoft announced the expansion into 10 new countries, totaling 31. Windows users in regions such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and other select islands can now access the huge library of apps and games through the Amazon Appstore.

Andorra

Australia – NEW

Austria

Canada – NEW

Christmas Island – NEW

Cocos (Keeling) Islands – NEW

Cook Islands – NEW

Belgium

France

Germany Gibraltar

Guernsey

Heard and McDonald Islands – NEW

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Jersey

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg Monaco

New Zealand – NEW

Niue – NEW

Norfolk Island – NEW

San Marino

Spain

Switzerland

Tokelau – NEW

United Kingdom

United States

Vatican City

Microsoft teased the news that there would be a full expansion into 31 countries and nine marketplaces, though the full list hasn’t been available until now. Moving into an official build and expanding even further is a huge step and will do well to let developers expound on their products with Microsoft’s WSA platform.

