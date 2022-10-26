Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 now $100 off, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits $230, Anker gear, more

All of today’s best deals include a $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 that now comes joined by its refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hitting $230. Be sure to go check out all of these Anker Android accessories which are on sale starting from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 sees $100 Amazon discount

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB Android Smartphone for $700 in several styles. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is the second-best markdown to date, and lowest outside of Prime Day.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits $230

Amazon now offers Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB tablet for $230. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at $120 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is $20 under our previous August mention as well. Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve.

Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change, however, for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features, like the included S Pen, make this a more midrange solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings.

Anker Android accessories start from $11

Anker is delivering its latest Amazon storefront sale today and, in the process, marking down a collection of its most recent chargers and accessories from $11. Our top pick has the new Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger for $48. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since launching earlier in the fall at 20% off. This comes within a few dollars of the all-time low and is the second-best price so far on the new release.

With enough juice to power up everything from the latest iPhone 14 or Pixel 7 to M2 MacBooks, Chromebooks, and everything in-between, this GaNPrime charger can dish out 65W from its three ports. There’s a pair of USB-C slots which can each tap into that 65W max output, as well as the USB-A slot for topping off smaller accessories and the like. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know.

