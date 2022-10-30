Yes, the Google Play Store’s Update button got bigger

Abner Li

- Oct. 30th 2022 3:31 pm PT

0 Comments

In recent weeks, the Play Store has picked up a handful of new multi-device features and more are coming. A much smaller Google Play Store tweak sees the Update button get bigger.

Google’s initial Material You rollout for the Play Store only applied to the homescreen and more modern buttons arrived in July. The shape went from rectangles with slightly rounded corners to guidance-conforming pills. 

In recent days, the Play Store has more widely rolled out larger “Update all” and “Update” buttons that result in taller touch targets. For the latter case, this helps when you have a list of app updates. 

This tweak rolled out via a server-side update.

Google Play Update bigger

Meanwhile, some users might encounter a Play Store bug where the application crashes when you open a listing’s Data safety section. We’ve replicated on several devices running the same account (and version 32.8.18-21), but the majority we checked are working normally.

Upon expanding (for apps you’ve already downloaded) the Data safety dropdown, tapping “See details” briefly loads the fullscreen page before crashing. The second time you try to open and it crashes, Android offers the “Google Play Store keeps stopping” dialog box. Those affected can check Data safety on play.google.com.

More on Google Play:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

