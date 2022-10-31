Fitbit Sense 2 at $199 makes it a compelling Pixel Watch alternative

Ben Schoon

- Oct. 31st 2022 8:04 am PT

fitbit sense 2
3 Comments

Google’s first true smartwatch lineup consists of three options between $230 and $350 which doesn’t leave a ton of room for each to be particularly different. This week, though, the Fitbit Sense 2 is down to $199, which makes it a compelling alternative to the Google Pixel Watch. Here’s why.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is usually a $299 fitness-focused smartwatch, and there’s quite a bit to love about it. It can track your workouts, has an ECG sensor, and has a lot of the features and sensors that the Pixel Watch is annoyingly missing.

Plus, the Sense 2 has much better battery life, lasting up to a few days on a charge, where Google’s Wear OS option often struggles to last through a full 24 hours.

Related: Pixel Watch review: Expect disappointment, and you’ll never be disappointed

But despite some clear benefits, it’s still hard to justify the Fitbit Sense 2’s price point. At $299, it’s just $50 less than the Pixel Watch, which has its own set of benefits. Google’s Wear OS has a better, smoother UI, and the watch itself has a more visually striking design. Beyond that, Google hindered Fitbit’s software in some big ways on the Sense 2, with third-party apps missing, and promised additions such as Google Wallet and Google Maps having no release date at this point. I’ve been using a Fitbit Versa 4 for the past few days personally, and the software experience feels like a massive downgrade from the Pixel Watch, and even prior Fitbit models.

At $199, though, this is a totally different story.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a compelling alternative to the Pixel Watch at that price, especially if your focus is on things like workout tracking, sleep tracking, and overall wellness data. The Sense 2 is a better-equipped fitness device, where the Pixel Watch focuses a little bit more on the smartwatch side of the equation.

Related: Fitbit Sense 2 in-depth review: Everything you need to know!

Rather than asking what’s more important to you, the question now becomes if the Pixel Watch’s additional features are worth an extra $150. Third-party apps, a more expansive watch face catalog, and the physical design are obviously a big deal, but are they worth almost twice the cost? Personally, I don’t think so.

An even better deal was the brief time where the Sense 2 was down to $80 on Amazon, but that has since sold out.

You can get this Fitbit Sense 2 discount at most major retailers, including the Google Store, Fitbit.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!