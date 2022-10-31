Google Drive gets improved file access expiration functionality

For Google Workspace customers, Drive lets you set an expiration date when sharing files, and the capability is now picking up a pair of usability enhancements.

For starters, you can now add an expiration date to somebody’s access when sharing instead of only “after a person already has access to the file.” To do so, add somebody as you would normally and tap the roles dropdown. “Add expiration” appears at the bottom and you’ll get a date picker.

Meanwhile, “you can now add expiring access for editors, as opposed to just for viewers and commenters.” This feature is aimed at “time-bound” collaborations so that “you don’t have to clean up a file’s access control list after collaboration has ended.”

Google Drive’s expanded file expirations are rolling out first on the web, and also coming to Android by the end of November.

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Education Standard, and Nonprofits customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

