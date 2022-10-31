Google Drive gets improved file access expiration functionality

For Google Workspace customers, Drive lets you set an expiration date when sharing files, and the capability is now picking up a pair of usability enhancements.

For starters, you can now add an expiration date to somebody’s access when sharing instead of only “after a person already has access to the file.” To do so, add somebody as you would normally and tap the roles dropdown. “Add expiration” appears at the bottom and you’ll get a date picker. 

Meanwhile, “you can now add expiring access for editors, as opposed to just for viewers and commenters.” This feature is aimed at “time-bound” collaborations so that “you don’t have to clean up a file’s access control list after collaboration has ended.”

Google Drive’s expanded file expirations are rolling out first on the web, and also coming to Android by the end of November. 

  • Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Education Standard, and Nonprofits customers 
  • Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers 
  • Not available to users with personal Google Accounts 

