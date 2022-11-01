Google Maps update on Wear OS breaks home & work shortcuts on Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 1st 2022 8:03 am PT

google maps wear os galaxy watch
0 Comments

If you have a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, including the Google Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, a recent update to Google Maps appears to have broken the navigation shortcuts for home and work locations.

Some Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch owners have noted on Reddit, as well as Google’s support forums, that the Google Maps app on their devices is asking to set home and work addresses. This is despite those addresses already being set on the account.

Like Google Maps on your phone, the Wear OS app pulls this home and work address data for a quick shortcut to start navigation.

But a seemingly faulty update is causing many on Wear OS 3 to see the home and work addresses not working on Google Maps, and the app asking users to set those addresses from their phone. This, of course, doesn’t work as the addresses are already in place on the phone app. The issue seems relatively widespread on the latest Maps update, but we couldn’t replicate the exact same issue on a Montblanc Summit 3. Rather, we just couldn’t load this data on that watch in particular.

In any case, those affected might be able to sidestep the issue by uninstalling updates to Google Maps through the Play Store, as at least one user has found success with this method.

The issue will seemingly be fixed in future updates to Google Maps for Wear OS.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Google Maps

Google Maps
Google Pixel Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!