Google improving Gmail search with labels and related results

Google is rolling out a trio of features to improve the search experience in Gmail with labels and related results. Chat also gets some upgrades with AI-generated summaries and inline threading for Spaces.

On the Android and iOS apps, Google will let you “search messages under a specific Gmail label.” This should be rolled out now (and might date back to May) with the fullscreen page letting you quickly search for a label instead of having to scroll.

Gmail on the web will show “related results” when your search does not return anything to “improve the overall search experience.”

On the Google Chat front, you now get suggestions when searching through your messages on Android with iOS support rolling out by the end of this month. This trio of features is available to both personal and Google Workspace accounts.

Chat is also rolling out the ability to “see summaries that provide a helpful digest of conversations in a space.” Similarly, inline treading is beginning to roll out for Spaces. Google will remove the ability to organize by conversation topic next year.

Meanwhile, Google — as announced during Cloud Next 2022 — will let you present Slides directly in Meet. Once triggered from the Present menu, select the Tab option, and then your open presentation. You will get next/last control in the bottom-right corner with the deck taking up most of the Meet UI. Video calling controls appear at the bottom and a grid of video feeds appear at the right. It will go live in the coming weeks. Availability is outlined below:

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

