Peacock will start streaming local NBC channels this month in over 200 markets

Peacock is about to pick up a valuable new tool, as NBC is bringing local channel streaming to subscription holders starting this month.

Rolling out starting this week and through the end of the month, Peacock will start streaming local NBC affiliate channels in over 200 markets 24 hours a day. All of NBC’s local affiliates will be available through the streaming service, independent of a full cable subscription or a service like YouTube TV.

Some markets will see the new streaming option today, with all 210 markets live by November 30.

In a press release (via The Streamable), Peacock president Kelly Campbell said:

With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life. NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.

The only real catch here is that streaming local NBC channels through Peacock requires a Peacock Premium Plus subscription. NBC’s streaming service offers three tiers of service, one free and completely ad-supported with limited content, one $4.99/month with all content and ad breaks, and the Premium Plus tier which costs $9.99/month.

NBC isn’t the first to try this tactic. Local CBS channels have been available for streaming through Paramount+ for quite some time.

