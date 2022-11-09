Samsung unveils limited Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition

Samsung is no stranger to brand partnerships and limited editions, the latest such collaboration is the addition of a Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition.

Unlike the limited and infinitely more impressive Pokémon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Maison Margiela partnership sees a conventional Galaxy Z Flip 4 dipped in a new coat of paint and adds some extras. For those unaware, Maison Margiela is a luxury French brand that specializes in Parisian fashion.

This collaboration culminates in a matte white Galaxy Z Flip 4 that bears the Maison Margiela logo. Two phone cases are also bundled in and feature hand-painted leather canvas or a cover with ring attachment that Maison Margiela’s numeric coding etched upon it. That’s not all, as the software is also customized with unique X-ray wallpapers and icons. It’s not clear if this model will ship with One UI 5.0 based upon Android 13 or the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 pre-installed.

In the announcement post, Samsung doesn’t offer any specific details on the internal specifications, but we expect a standard model to be offered. The base Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128/256/512GB internal storage, and a 3,700mAh internal battery. Three cameras are included with a 10-megapixel selfie camera found inside. Two 12-megapixel outer cameras make up the system.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available from December 1, 2022, in select markets, including China (Hong Kong), France, and Korea. Samsung has yet to release the pricing information, but we’d wager this will be an expensive alternative to the sensibly priced Galaxy Z Flip 4.

