Pixel Buds A-Series were briefly just $50 on Amazon [U]

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 22nd 2022 4:31 pm PT

As Black Friday deals continue to roll out, Amazon is currently discounting the Pixel Buds A-Series to just $50.

Update: Just hours after the price hit, Amazon has reverted Pixel Buds A-Series to $64 across all colors.

Google’s wider Black Friday deals this year include discounting the Pixel Buds Pro to $149 from their usual $199 price tag, as well as dropping the Pixel Buds A-Series to $64, down from the usual $99. Those price tags are reflected at other retailers, too, but Amazon has a special treat on top of that.

Tonight the Pixel Buds A-Series are down to just $50 on Amazon, the lowest price ever seen for a brand new pair anywhere, and $14 down from the ongoing price elsewhere.

This price is not applicable to all models, though, with only the “Olive Green” version of the Pixel Buds A-Series down to $50. The “Charcoal” and “Clearly White” colors are both still showing at $64 on Amazon.

The exact reason for this extra discount isn’t clear, but it wouldn’t be the first time Amazon has offered up a random discount. Just last week, the Fitbit Sense 2 was discounted to just $80, down from the $199 Black Friday deal, for a brief time, and Amazon also heavily discounted the Pixel Watch’s “Woven” band recently independently of other retailers.

It stands to reason that stock of Pixel Buds A-Series at $50 won’t last very long, but it’s certainly a killer deal. Stay tuned to 9to5Toys for the best Black Friday deals through the rest of this week.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

