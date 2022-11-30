Huawei is building a smartwatch with built-in earbuds [Video]

Truly wireless earbuds and smartwatches have become a whole lot more popular in recent years, and it seems like Huawei wants to merge the two as shown off in a new teaser.

Posted to Weibo (via Android Authority), the “Huawei Watch Buds” is just what it sounds like. It’s a smartwatch with Huawei’s software but with wireless earbuds built right inside. The smartwatch has its top dial open up to reveal a housing for a pair of earbuds with charging contacts inside.

A hands-on video posted on YouTube (below) adds more context to Huawei’s teaser.

The video shows a pretty hefty smartwatch that has a button to pop open the top of the watch to reveal the earbuds within. The design and software are apparently nearly identical to that of the Huawei Watch 3.

Of course, it remains to be seen how widely this watch will be sold. The Huawei Watch 3, for instance, isn’t sold in the United States as a result of the ongoing ban, but the product is sold in other countries such as the UK. In any case, this is certainly an intriguing idea.

Huawei is teasing a launch date of December 2, at least for its home market.

