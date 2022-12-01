Google Play Store readies download progress bubble and app archiving [Gallery]

Here’s an early look at new features coming to the Play Store including the ability to archive unused Android apps to save space and includes preparations for a floating bubble for download progress.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Download progress bubble

Speaking from experience, there have been a couple of times where I have way too much time on my hands, a slow public internet connection, and not nearly enough offline games on my phone. In those moments, I’ll find myself perusing the Play Store and installing a few games to see what’s fun.

While one game is installing, I’ll keep browsing to kill time while I wait for the download to finish. One small problem, though, is that the download progress is only visible through notifications. It seems Google is preparing a way to keep an eye on how your Android app download is going while browsing the Play Store, with a bubble that floats above the page you’re on.

Our team forcibly enabled the upcoming feature, which starts with a new “Show install progress bubble” toggle in the Play Store’s notification settings.

Once enabled, you’ll be given a floating bubble that shows the progress of the current app being installed. Like other bubbles in Android, you can move it around the screen wherever you like or drag it to the bottom to dismiss it. Perhaps a minor feature in the grand scheme of things, but it’s certainly convenient.

Android app archiving

Meanwhile, as part of November’s “Google System Updates,” the company announced that “app archiving” would soon arrive as a way to conserve space on your Android phone. Archiving is primarily meant for devices that run short on storage space, allowing you to uninstall an Android app but keep all of your personal data for the app.

While the feature is set to launch soon, it’s not yet rolled out to our devices. Instead, our team forcibly enabled the Play Store’s app archiving feature to offer a small demonstration. In this example, our Dylan Roussel was able to archive the Fitbit app, which uninstalls it from the phone.

Upon returning to Fitbit’s Play Store listing, the “Install” button is replaced with “Restore.” Restoring an archived app brings you to a dedicated page, rather than simply happening in the background like a traditional install would. Once the app has been restored in this way, everything is exactly how you left it, meaning you don’t need to sign back in to an account.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More from APK Insight:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: