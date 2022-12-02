Nest Doorbell (wired) gets an indoor chime add-on with two other new mounts

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 2nd 2022 11:15 am PT

The Nest Doorbell (wired) supports a traditional doorbell chime, but you can now buy one as an add-on to your system to make things a bit more flexible.

Launching early next year, Made for Google partner Wasserstein has debuted a new indoor chime add-on for the Nest Doorbell (wired). This new product works with the new version of the Nest Doorbell (wired) 2nd-gen which launched over the Fall.

Wasserstein’s doorbell chime for the Nest Doorbell (wired) connects to Google’s doorbell and can ring one of five melodies at the volume of your choice – there’s even a silent mode that only uses lights – instead of using a traditional doorbell chime. It’s a great alternative for those who have an outdated or inoperable chime in their home, as I do personally.

This chime add-on for the Nest Doorbell (wired) supports up to five receivers and simply plugs into an outlet within your home. Pricing lands at $55.99, though Wasserstein has it discounted to $49.99 during pre-sale. Orders start shipping in Q1 2023.

Google’s Nest Doorbell can, of course, use Google Assistant speakers and smart displays as an indoor chime with announcement of who is at the door, but Wasserstein’s option may prove better in a lot of scenarios.

Outside of that, Wasserstein is also today launching two new mounts for the Nest Doorbell (wired) 2nd gen. This includes firstly a wall plate which is designed to have a larger footprint and cover up any scratches from a previous doorbell installation. It costs $10.99 and is shipping immediately.

An angle-adjustable mount also allows users to move the angle of the doorbell between 35° and 55°. Google includes a free angled mount with the Nest Doorbell (wired), at a fixed 20° wedge. Wasserstein’s new mount runs $12.99 currently and ships immediately.


