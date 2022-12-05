Deals: Google Pixel Buds Pro $105 refurb, Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a refurbished sale on Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro at $105. That’s alongside Fitbit’s new Sense 2 Smartwatch at $200, and a new all-time low on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook with detachable keyboard at $300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit $105 in Geek Squad refurb sale

Best Buy is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $105 in Geek Squad Refurbished condition. Normally fetching $200, which is what you’d currently pay for a new condition pair at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is delivering one of the first chances to score a refurbished set from a trusted retailer. It’s a notable $95 off and arrives as the lowest we’ve seen the recent releases go for.

Google’s just-released earbuds launched earlier this summer and arrived as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening that you can read all about in our hands-on review. (The deal includes a 90-day warranty.)

Fitbit’s new Sense 2 Smartwatch hits $200

Amazon is now offering the new Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch for $200 in three different colorways. Normally fetching $300 each, you’re looking at only the second chance to save since launching earlier this fall. The $100 discount arrives at the second-best price to date, matching what we saw go live for the Black Friday shopping event last month.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer, wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor, which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still six-day battery life and more. You can read all about in our launch coverage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook hits $300 with detachable keyboard

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $300. Normally fetching $430, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 30% off. This is only the second time we’ve seen it drop so low, and this undercuts our previous mention by $79.

This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

