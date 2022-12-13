Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $250 off, OnePlus 10 Pro $550, NVIDIA Shield from $125, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a $250 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’re more of a OnePlus fan, its latest 10 Pro smartphone is also on sale, dropping to $550. Not to mention you’ll be able to save on NVIDIA Shield Android TV streamers from $125. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sees first discount since Black Friday

Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB to $950. While you’d more regularly pay $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings in order to mark the first discount since the holiday shopping event last month. This is also the third-best price cut to date, as well.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro hosts your Plex server at $175

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro streaming media player. Dropping in price for one of the first times this year, the flagship home theater upgrade arrives at $175. This is down from the usual $200 going rate and delivering only the fourth chance to save this year at $25 off or within $5 of the all-time low.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out, which brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience. Plus, there’s more from $125.

OnePlus 10 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance

Amazon today is now offering another chance to score all-time low holiday pricing on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Dropping the unlocked 128GB Android smartphone down to $550, you’re looking at $250 in savings from the usual $800 going rate. This is only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low and matches the best discount to date. OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our long-term hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

