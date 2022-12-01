Google Photos gains holiday card-ready collages as Gboard Emoji Kitchen freezes over

Kyle Bradshaw

- Dec. 1st 2022 9:03 am PT

Google Photos
0 Comments

Now that we’re in the thick of the holiday season, Google Photos is launching an easy way to create delightful holiday card collages, while Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen is gaining a flurry of wintry combinations.

Using the collage editor in Google Photos, you can quickly create fun, shareable image sets in a variety of styles. You can make something reminiscent of a shopping mall photo booth or something more classy to remember good times with friends.

With the holidays now just a few short weeks away, Google Photos is adding festive new styles to the collage editor, any of which are ready to be your digital or even physical holiday card. The new collage options come courtesy of watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design and the visual artist duo DABSMYLA.

To get started with the new Google Photos collages, open up the app, select a few photos you’d like to see featured, choose “Add to,” and then tap “Collage.”

Meanwhile, Gboard for Android is staying busy this holiday season by cooking up some new creations in the kitchen — specifically the Emoji Kitchen. One of the best Android-exclusive features, the Emoji Kitchen is Google’s beloved ability to mash together two emoji into a delightfully fun and sometimes quite funny sticker.

In the latest update to Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen, Google is introducing support for a handful of new, winter-themed emoji, including the wolf (🐺), snowman (☃️), snowflake (❄️), and more. The snowman emoji is one of the most creative and dynamic of these additions, with the top hat being put to good use in a few combinations. As seen in the example below, combining the snowman and wolf emoji creates a cute and dapper little guy, ready for head pats.

