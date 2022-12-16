Chrome’s in-page price tracking button is live on Android devices

As part of a series of updates aimed at making holiday shopping easier, Google recently released a change that allows you to track prices right in Chrome. While that feature has been live on desktop for some time, Chrome’s price tracking feature is now available on Android.

Chrome’s price tracker is a pretty neat new tool. Similar to how a lot of other third-party sites operate, Google can track multiple websites and digital storefronts for you, ensuring you’re getting one of the better deals available. All you have to do is find the product you want to track and hit a button in Chrome. That’s it.

On desktop, the feature has been available since early December, with wide availability. Now, it looks like that same price tracking tool in Chrome is coming to mobile devices running Android, with multiple devices on our team seeing the same feature. Previously, there was a similar feature available in the tab grid that allowed you to track prices. Now, eligible pages will house a new pill button at the top with the price tracking icon, similar to desktop.

Available starting in the U.S. on desktops and Android devices, next time you’re shopping, select “track price” in the Chrome address bar. You can manage the products you’re tracking through the side panel, or through the notifications you receive.

If you tap the price tracking icon in Chrome on mobile, you’ll see a small pop-up appear toward the bottom of the page. You can choose which bookmark folder the item is saved in for easy access. On top of that, you can toggle on/off the price tracking feature.

If the price drops, you’ll receive a notification from Google about the new price and where you can find it. This function runs across multiple stores, so you don’t have to track the same item on multiple storefronts to get the best deal.

More on Google Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: