Chrome now tracks and shows product price drops in the tab grid, starting on Android

In time for last-minute holiday shopping, Chrome for Android is getting a particularly useful price drop tracker right in the tab grid.

If you leave a shopping listing open in Chrome, Google will overlay price drops on the miniaturized page preview in the tab grid. The original cost and new price will be noted in the top-left corner. Google designed this feature for those that “don’t have time to constantly refresh the page.”

Once rolled out, you can disable this feature from the tab grid’s overflow menu. “Track prices” appears between “Group tabs” and “Settings” at the bottom. There’s a simple on/off “Track prices on tabs” toggle. This price drop tracker will be available on Android this week and is also coming to Chrome for iOS in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Google is also officially launching the Lens shortcut that appears in Chrome’s address bar or New Tab page on Android. It just opens the existing Google app capability: 

If something catches your eye while you’re out window shopping, you can now search your surroundings with Google Lens in Chrome for Android.

The company also reiterates that the visual search tool is coming to desktop Chrome with the ability to right-click anywhere and select “Search images with Google Lens” from the dropdown.

Draw over the product you’re interested in with your mouse, and Lens will display the results in a new tab. 

It’s also highlighting “Your carts” on the desktop (Mac and Windows) New Tab page to “see any site where you’ve added items to a shopping cart.” 

Some retail partners, including Zazzle, iHerb, Electronic Express and Homesquare, might even offer a discount when you come back to check out. 

