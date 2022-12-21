Carsifi adapter for wireless Android Auto is now available on Amazon for $89

Wireless Android Auto adapters arrived en masse in 2022, with Carsifi being a solid option for those with more than one driver in their vehicle. Now, the Carsifi adapter for wireless Android Auto has arrived on Amazon, making it a bit easier to buy.

Carsifi first launched on Indiegogo in 2020, much like the AAWireless adapter that it shares a lot in common with.

The standout feature of Carsifi was a built-in button on the hardware that allows users to quickly switch which device is connected to the adapter. It makes it a great choice for a shared vehicle, as the device connected can be switched if both people are in the car without any fuss. In our review, we said:

The special “trick” for Carsifi is that it has a “magic button” that can control which phone is powering Android Auto in your car. A double-click of the button cycles between the last two smartphones paired to Carsifi. In my experience over the past several months, I’ve found this works moderately well. There’s a delay of several seconds between pressing the button and the connection actually changing over, at least in my car, and it works relatively reliably.

Even if that feature isn’t particularly useful to you, Carsifi remains a solid option for converting to wireless Android Auto in your vehicle, and it’s also one of the most affordable ways to do so. It matches the $89 price point of AAWireless.

Through Amazon, Carsifi can be had for that $89 price, and with two-day shipping too. In our region, we’re seeing the device available for delivery on December 23, just in time for Christmas.

