$299 Pixel Watch, $499 Pixel 7, & $749 Pixel 7 Pro deals are back [U: Ends today]

The US Google Store and other retailers are kicking off its final sale for the holidays with a return of Black Friday discounts, like a $299 Pixel Watch and $749 Pixel 7 Pro.

Update: Google’s deals on the Pixel Watch, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro end Saturday:

Save $100 on a Pixel 7. Starts December 11, 2022 at 12:00 am PT and ends December 24, 2022 at 11:59 pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. US residents only.

Original 12/11: Like for Black Friday, the Pixel Watch is $299 again with only the Wi-Fi model on discount on the Google Store and Amazon. In late November, after the initial sales ended, Target (in the US) was the first retailer to also take $50 off the LTE Pixel Watch.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro and 6a are about $150 off, while the Pixel 7 is $100 cheaper. This applies to the unlocked and Google Fi models.

These Pixel sales end on December 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and should be the last chance to get a deal before the holidays. There’s no discount on Pixel Buds Pro, just A-Series, this time around.

As a reminder, Nest Wifi Pro remains on discount until December 18, which was not the case during Black Friday:

$30 off Nest Wifi Pro 1-pack: $169.99 — Amazon

$50 off 2-pack: $249.99 — Amazon

$60 off 3-pack: $339.99 — Amazon

$10 off Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $39.99 — Amazon

$10 off Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $19.99

$55 off Nest Hub Max: $174

$50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99

$50 off Nest Audio: $49.99

$29 off Nest Mini: $19.99

$50 off Nest Cam (battery): $129.99 — Amazon

$30 off Nest Cam (wired): $69.99 — Amazon

$80 off Nest Cam with floodlight: $199.99 — Amazon

$60 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $119.99 — Amazon

There are also some Fitbit discounts, but they are not as generous:

$70 off Fitbit Sense 2: $229.95 (Google Store)— Amazon

$50 off Fitbit Versa 4: $179.95 — Amazon

$30 off Fitbit Charge 5: $119.95 — Amazon

$30 off Fitbit Luxe: $99.95 — Amazon

$20 off Fitbit Inspire 3: $79.95 — Amazon

