Besides being sold on the Google Store and talks of some Nest Hub sleep data integration, it’s still early days for that acquisition. One upcoming change will see Facebook no longer supported for logging on to the Fitbit website.

Starting soon you won’t be able to log in to your account with your Facebook credentials.

That notice currently appears on the Fitbit.com Log in page, though it’s unclear when it first showed up. You’ve long been able to “Continue with Facebook/Google,” or sign in directly via email and password. Fitbit looks to just be removing the social network for the purposes of seeing your stats and managing other account settings on the web. Other social features will likely stay intact.

Fitbit owners that use the integration are told to remember their email address and password for the service, as is the case for the mobile apps today. The Google-owned company also links to a help article on changing your email address if it does not happen to be current while users can still log in with Facebook.

The precedent for this change is Nest. Google wants smart homeowners to switch and use the Google Account sign-in system, which has more robust security protections, rather than Nest credentials. Those old accounts are still available, but not migrating limits new available features and products.

Fitbit does have the advantage of already supporting Google Account sign-in, but the long-term goal is likely to switch all users over so there is one unified sign-in for sensitive health and activity data. The Fitbit site does not provide an end date on when Facebook login will be removed.

