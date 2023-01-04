TCL delivers new Android devices at CES including budget phones and an 8-inch tablet

At CES 2023, TCL is launching new Android smartphones and tablets internationally and in the US. Here’s what’s coming.

In a continuation of its budget Android smartphone lineup, TCL is launching three more devices in the TCL 40 series. That starts with the $219 TCL 40 R 5G which launches today in Europe and other regions at a later date. The 40 R 5G has a 7nm processor (undisclosed) which supports 5G connectivity. Notably, this is just a new variant of a device TCL launched last year.

The TCL 40 SE, meanwhile, packs a 6.75-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and lands at $169. It will launch in Q1 2023 in Europe and other regions later on.

And finally, the TCL 408 is the brand’s most affordable new entry, coming in at $129 and aimed at Asia and Europe. When it launches in Q1 2023, it’ll deliver a “hyper camera” that combines the use of the 50MP primary camera and a macro lens to improve pictures – each other TCL’s other new launches also has a 50MP primary camera.

The other notable launch at CES 2023 is the TCL Tab 8 LE. The 8-inch tablet has an HD display, a quad-core chip, optional LTE, a 4,080 mAh battery, 5MP cameras on the front and back, and 32GB of storage with microSD expansion. It will launch in the US later in January for $159.

